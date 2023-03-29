Nurse Call Systems Market is projected to Expand at US$ 4.55 Billion by 2033, Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nurse call systems market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 4.55 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 1.96 billion in 2023.



The high penetration of digitization in healthcare facilities is contributing to the sales of nurse call appliances. Furthermore, the demand for effective communication between patients, guardians, and healthcare staff is propelling the market growth.

Governments increasing their healthcare budget post-pandemic is fueling the demand for nurse call devices. The new wired nurse call systems are gaining traction in the market space as they are cheap and more convenient to use.

Private healthcare entities are advancing their digital communications bands with artificial intelligence and machine learning and are expected to thrive in sales.

The rising number of hospitals and clinics along with the integration of wireless technology along with increasing research and development programs are fueling the market growth.

Key Points

The United America market is likely to lead the nurse call systems market in terms of market share and CAGR. The market is expected to thrive at a leading CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market growth is attributed to the high healthcare budget and enhanced hospital infrastructure. The regional market is likely to cross a value of US$ 527.8 million by 2033. China nurse call systems market is another significant nurse call systems market. The regional growth is attributed to the increased number of private hospitals and healthcare clinics. The regional market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period while it is expected to hold a value of US$ 128.4 million by 2033. The integrated communication systems segment is likely to thrive in the equipment size category as it strives at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors like high convenience and patient connectivity The hospital segment is expected to top the end user type category as it secures a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on integrating call systems with artificial intelligence and high bandwidth. Furthermore, rapid digitization in the healthcare sector is providing opportunities to vendors.

The Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players working in the market are: Proofpoint, Digital Shadows Ltd, FireEye, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, RSA Security LLC, PhishLabs, Axur, Blueliv, and CYBERSPRINT.

Recent Market Developments:

Stanley Healthcare added the UL 1069 Arial Nurse Call that is loaded with a Wi-Fi network, and 2-way voice communication between residents and caregivers. The product comes with staff notifications and central staff alerting system to provide the necessary features for every level of care.

Forbix Semicon has introduced its wireless nurse call systems with a nurse call bell with LCD VGA monitor and an inbuilt 24x7 data logger.

Key Segments

Equipment Type:

Button-based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Application:

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Technology:

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



