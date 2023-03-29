Hearing Aids Market is Expected to Reach $10.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

There were 2,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,380 in the last 365 days.
Chicago, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hearing aids industry is likely to experience significant growth in the near future. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for hearing aids, driven by the aging population and the need to address hearing loss, as well as advances in technology that are making hearing aids more accessible and effective. There are several trends that are likely to shape the hearing aids industry in the near future, including an increased focus on consumer experience, the emergence of personalized hearing aids, and the growth of connected hearing aids. Additionally, as hearing aids become more advanced, the cost of these devices is likely to decrease, making them more affordable for consumers.
Hearing Aids market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.5 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $10.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing prevalence of hearing loss, growth in the geriatric population, the increasing adoption of smart hearing aids due to the rising incidence of noise-induced hearing loss, and technological advancements in hearing aids are the major factors driving the hearing aids market's growth.
Hearing Aids Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2021
|$7.5 billion
|Estimated Value by 2026
|$10.2 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%
|Market Size Available for
|2016–2026
|Forecast Period
|2021–2026
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, type of hearing loss, patient type, and region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing prevalence of hearing loss
Based on product, the hearing aids market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. In 2020, the hearing aid devices segment accounted for the largest share of the hearing aids market, mainly due to the rising geriatric population, increasing technological advancements in hearing aid devices, and the increasing number of product approvals.
Based on the type of hearing loss, the hearing aids market is segmented into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss. In 2020, the sensorineural hearing loss segment accounted for the largest share of the hearing aids market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the high prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss, coupled with the growing geriatric patient pool and an increase in the number of product approvals.
Based on patient type, the hearing aids market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. In 2020, the adult patients segment accounted for the largest share of 88.4% of the hearing aids market, mainly due to the high and growing incidence of hearing loss among the adult population and the growing geriatric patient pool.
The global hearing aids market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest regional market for hearing aids in 2020. The large share of Europe in this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hearing disorders, rising geriatric population, well-established healthcare industry, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced hearing aids.
Key Market Players:
The major players in this market are Sonova Group (Switzerland), Demant A/S (Denmark), GN Store Nord A/S (Denmark), Cochlear Ltd. (Australia), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Starkey (US), Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), MED-EL (Austria), Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc. (US), Elkon Pvt. Ltd. (India), WS Audiology A/S (Denmark), Eargo, Inc. (US), Horentek (Italy), ZOUNDS Hearing Inc. (US), SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC. (US), Arphi Electronics Private Limited (India), IN4 Technology Corporation (China), BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH (Austria), Nano Hearing Aids (US), LORECa s.r.o. (Turkey), Earlens Corporation (US), Austar Hearing Science and Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (China), Lively Hearing Corporation (US), audifon GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Foshan Vohom Technology Co., Ltd. (China).
Hypothetic Challenges of Hearing Aids Market in Near Future:
Top 3 Use Cases of Hearing Aids Market:
Recent Developments:
