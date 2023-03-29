Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,377 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 8, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 11, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 29, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

GOGL – 2023 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more