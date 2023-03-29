GOGL – 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 8, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 11, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 29, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act