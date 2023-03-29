The Brand Championing "Complete Scientific Nutrition"

Orgalife Combines Nutrition, Medicine, and Biology to Help Individuals Preserve Their Quality of Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgalife is a Vietnamese nutrition brand that is committed to creating holistic nutritional solutions based on the health challenges of modern life. In the words of the brand, its goal is to provide "complete scientific nutrition" for people throughout their lives.

Orgalife turns this concept of complete healthy scientific nutrition into reality through its one-of-a-kind research, development, and manufacturing process. This starts with a commitment to use nutritious, natural ingredients. Humans are organic entities, and it's impossible to address all of the body's natural needs with synthetic solutions. Instead, Orgalife's team uses real-food ingredients as the basis for all of its products.

Of course, simply eating natural food isn't anything new. In fact, there's no shortage of "healthy diet" options out there. However, Orgalife stands out through its unique scientific approach to developing each of its naturally-based product formulas.

This starts with a dedicated expert team that combines nutritional, medicinal, and biological practices. This comprehensive approach uses clinical research and modern production technology from Sweden called Tetra Pak. The result is multiple lines of products that are carefully crafted and exhaustively researched.

A good example of this is the brand's on-the-go line of nutritional products called O'go. O'go has a plant-based weight management meal option called O'gomeal and an energy-boosting snack meal called O'go Smoothie.

These products are filled with balanced nutritional content. But they go further than complete nutrition. They are carefully targeted to help consumers who are managing lactose and gluten allergies, excessive sugar intake, fatigue, and sluggishness. They streamline the need for complex diets and save time — all of which equates to a higher quality of life.

Genuine healthy living is an ongoing activity. It doesn't focus on reactive medicines but rather on proactive nutrition and supplementation. This must come from thoroughly researched, naturally sourced, science-backed solutions. Orgalife is a brand built around using these principles to create products for those who want to achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Orgalife Nutritional Science Co. operates with the mission of creating positive, optimistic inspiration for a healthy, happy, and sustainable life. This comes through balanced nutrition from protein, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and vegetable oils. Orgalife was founded in 2014 and currently operates out of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It has two sub-brands, Fomeal and O'go. All Orgalife products are ISO 22000 and HACCP certified, and the company has patents from both Vietnam and the United States. Learn more at orgalife.com.vn .

