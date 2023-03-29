Fleshy Announces Raise of $500,000 in Seed Funding to Take Wanktech Mainstream

The male masturbation startup which sells Fleshy Pro -- a product that is seeing sales surging across America -- has raised $500,000 in seed funding.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleshy, which has been in stealth mode for over two years, is the trading name of Small Big Brands LLC. Fleshy's competitors in the wanktech space include Oslo-based Handy, which previously received funding from the government of Norway, and Interactive Life Forms, LLC, another major player in the adult toy business, to which Fleshy and Small Big Brands LLC have no relation.

Fleshy's flagship product is Fleshy Pro, a revolutionary motorized male masturbator sold exclusively at http://www.getfleshy.com . In simultaneous addition to 8 different vibration modes, the Fleshy Pro features a revolutionary sucking feature that alternates between sucking the user deeper into the toy, and releasing the user back out, and a "climax" mode that prevents the user from exiting the product until after the function has been disabled.

The epiphanic light bulb moment came to Fleshy's founder during the first of many COVID-era lockdowns, when tens of millions of single men suddenly found themselves home alone, unable to leave their house, and depressed, with endless free time and idle hands. After thousands of hours of hands-on research in a garage/masturbatorium, Fleshy was born.

The seed funding will be used primarily to simply keep Fleshy Pro in stock in the face of overwhelming demand, in addition to funding engineering and artificial intelligence research. Current projects include a browser extension that uses object tracking to automatically sync adult videos from any website to the motion of Fleshy Pro. Fleshy is also currently hiring engineers for its rapid prototyping team.

Further funding is also under discussion in order to create a public $1,000,000 bounty on the next-generation of male masturbation technology. Amateur product designers (affectionately known as "makers") from around the world will be able to submit their product concepts in order to hopefully determine the next generation of the Fleshy product line and win the prize.

