DCPS expands with new office in Centennial

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading single-source provider of integrated commercial property services in Colorado, has acquired a new office and warehouse location to house its growing Commercial Cleaning, Landscaping, and Paint & Construction Divisions. This new acquisition marks the company's third office location across the Denver Metro area and fourth in Colorado.

"The opening of our third front-range location allows us to continue to provide high-quality services, efficiency, and value. The new office, located in the Denver Tech Center, enables us to reduce travel time for crews servicing South Denver and the southern suburbs," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS.

The new facility at 7241 South Fulton Street in Centennial is comprised of over 11,000 square feet of office and warehouse space and over an acre of parking for vehicles and equipment and offices for approximately 40 team members.

DCPS has been servicing Colorado communities as a single-source provider of commercial property services for over a decade. It is known for customized property-specific strategies, high-quality workmanship, and reliable communication – all factors in why the company has experienced rapid growth over the last few years.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the leading, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

