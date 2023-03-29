For Top Shelf Nutrition, Balance, Transparency, and Dosage Are Essential

The Supplement Brand's Health Series and Athletic Series Help Its Customers Balance Health and Fitness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition world is massive. The industry was valued at $34.8 billion in 2020 , grew to $42.9 billion by 2022 , and is expected to reach $67.9 billion by 2030. This remarkable value and growth rate have attracted countless brands, many of whom tout "special formulas" and vague recipes that promise to deliver impressive (though unfounded) results. For the co-founders behind Top Shelf Nutrition, the way to cut through the clutter is simple: offering a line of supplements that genuinely focuses on the basics: transparency, dosage, and a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

"This shouldn't be a complicated process," says Top Shelf Nutrition co-founder Nick Giovannetti, "The body needs certain nutrients, which we provide through two different ranges: our Health series and our Athletic series. Together, these provide balanced support for an active everyday lifestyle."

Giovannetti's co-founder, Connor Hair, details why this transparency is so important to the Top Shelf Nutrition brand's ethos, "When talking about transparent labels, we always like to highlight the L-Citrulline in our Pre-Workout formula as the perfect example. We include eight full grams of the stuff, whereas most companies mix their L-Citrulline with Malic acid at a 2 to 1 ratio — which means a third of the total content isn't even what's on the label. That's the kind of thing you're risking when you aren't clear about what is in a product."

This commitment to quality also crosses over into another aspect of Top Shelf Nutrition's business motto: high dosage. The brand's products typically exceed average dosage when compared to similar products across the marketplace. This stems from the desire of the company's co-founders to deliver real results, once again, as they're written on the label.

"If you buy a product, you expect it to work," says Giovannetti, "When someone uses our Pre-Workout or other health or athletic supplements, we want them to understand what they're getting from day one and be happy with the results as they go along. If that happens, we've done our job."

The founders have set an admittedly high, though crystal clear, bar in an industry inundated with ambiguous claims and obscure formulas. This foundational commitment to clarity and efficacy has fueled Top Shelf Nutrition's already impressive past growth and will doubtlessly continue to factor into its future success as more consumers seek solace in the brand's refreshing clarity and potent results.

About Top Shelf Nutrition

Top Shelf Nutrition was launched by Connor Hair and Nick Giovannetti in 2016 when the co-founders were still sophomores at Florida State University. While in college, the pair created their own effective pre-workout product using high-quality, raw ingredients. The formula quickly gained an avid following, and before long, the company was off to the races. Since that time, the Top Shelf Nutrition team has expanded the brand's catalog with a range of additional health and fitness products, all of which have been picked up by various retailers across the Sunshine state and beyond. Learn more at topshelfnutrition.co .

