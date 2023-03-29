NYC area Microsoft 365 expert explains the new Microsoft 365 App and reviews Intune Suite, Clipchamp, and Personal Toolbar product updates—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area Microsoft 365 expert highlights the new Microsoft 365 App and other Microsoft product enhancements in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first discusses how the new app delivers greater access to other apps, faster retrieval of relevant documents, and a more personalized feed.

The author then discusses how the expanded Microsoft Intune Suite, a unified endpoint management solution, simplifies the process of protecting devices, operating systems, and apps. After mentioning the Clipchamp video editor recently purchased by Microsoft, he discusses new features in Microsoft Editor and the new Personal Toolbar in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. He concludes with details about the Syntex content manager and Teams premium updates.

"By leveraging Microsoft's Graph network, the new Microsoft 365 app delivers greater access to additional apps, quicker pathways to relevant documents and a more personalized feed," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "New Microsoft 365 App and More Exciting News from Microsoft."

Office Hub App Now the New Microsoft 365 App

"Users may have noticed that their old Office hub app has become the Microsoft 365 app. Along with a new logo and name, the app includes a handful of new features and an updated user interface. Users can download apps for Windows, iOS, and Android. Or, if they had previously installed the Office app, the app will update automatically."

Personalized Productivity Experience

"While the Office app primarily offered quick access to the flagship Office apps, the Microsoft 365 app provides a gateway to additional Microsoft apps. This will include apps such as Microsoft Loop, Clipchamp, Stream and Designer as they become available. In addition, users can add interfaces to third-party apps."

Additional Exciting Microsoft Developments

"Personal Toolbar – This new feature in Word, Excel and PowerPoint uses AI to create an individually personalized toolbar based on the commands you use most. Users can customize the personal toolbar as desired and switch to the Classic Ribbon if necessary."

"Teams Premium updates – With the release of new Teams Premium, Microsoft has boosted the popular collaboration platform with new AI-powered features. These include intelligent recap and live translation of captions. Additional customization and security features further streamline and protect the meeting experience."

Microsoft 365 Experts

Microsoft regularly improves its products and services. In particular, the company has publicized their commitment to expanding AI offerings throughout their product line. A Microsoft partner such as eMazzanti Technologies helps organization leaders choose and implement the best solutions to meet their business needs.

Have you read?

Azure Business AI Taps Hidden Disability Talent

Microsoft AI Solutions for Business Drive Innovation and Connection

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 4803345403, kents@mstar.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies