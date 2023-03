Insightful Analysis of the Ophthalmic Knives Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Opportunities

Ophthalmic Knives Market size, share, growth

Ophthalmic Knives Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Opportunities

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic knives market is a fast-growing industry that has shown significant growth in recent years. ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $302.2 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ $461.3 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.3% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031.

๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’Š๐’” ๐’‚ ๐’๐’‚๐’“๐’ˆ๐’† ๐’‡๐’‚๐’Ž๐’Š๐’๐’š ๐’๐’‡ ๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’• ๐’„๐’‚๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’” ๐’Š๐’๐’๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‡๐’“๐’๐’Ž ๐’„๐’๐’Ž๐’Ž๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’”๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’† ๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’‘๐’Š๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“๐’š ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’”. ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’๐’š ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’‘๐’‰๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’Œ๐’๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’” ๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š, ๐’‚๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’๐’‘๐’‰๐’•๐’‰๐’‚๐’๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’Œ๐’๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’” ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐’ ๐’–๐’† ๐’•๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’†๐’๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’†๐’š๐’† ๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’ˆ๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’” ๐’ƒ๐’†๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’„๐’๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’‘๐’†๐’“ ๐’˜๐’†๐’†๐’Œ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’‰๐’๐’”๐’‘๐’Š๐’•๐’‚๐’๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’Š๐’๐’Š๐’„๐’”.

The demand for ophthalmic knives is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, such as cataracts and glaucoma, which require surgical intervention. Additionally, the growing aging population, coupled with the rise in chronic diseases, has contributed to the market's growth. Technological advancements in ophthalmic surgery have also led to the development of more precise and efficient ophthalmic knives, which has further fueled market growth.

The ophthalmic knives market can be segmented based on the type of knife, including crescent knives, lance knives, stab knives, and others. The crescent knives segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for these knives in cataract surgery, which is a common ophthalmic procedure.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the ophthalmic knives market in 2021, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high prevalence of eye disorders in the region, coupled with the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of new surgical techniques.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Amar Instruments

2. Bausch Health Companies

3. Beijing Bohaikangyuan Medical Devices

4. Core Surgical

5. Diamatrix

6. HAI Laboratories

7. Kanchan Eye Instruments

8. Mani

9. Micromed International

10. Omni Lens

11. Ophtechnics Unlimited

12. Ophthalmic Solution

13. Paramount Surgical

14. SafeOps Surgical Care

15. Sidapharm

16. Surgi Edge

17. Surgistar

โ€ƒ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐Š๐ง๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

Product:

Ophthalmic knives can be either reusable or disposable. Reusable ophthalmic knives are made of high-quality materials that can be sterilized and used for multiple surgeries. Disposable ophthalmic knives, on the other hand, are designed for single-use and are discarded after each surgery.

Application:

The primary applications of ophthalmic knives are in glaucoma surgery and cataract surgery. Glaucoma surgery involves the use of ophthalmic knives to create incisions in the eye to relieve intraocular pressure. Cataract surgery involves the removal of the natural lens of the eye and its replacement with an artificial lens, which requires precise incisions made by ophthalmic knives.

The market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, eye clinics, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-users of ophthalmic knives due to their large patient volume and the availability of advanced surgical facilities. Eye clinics are also a significant end-user of ophthalmic knives as they offer specialized eye care services and perform a large number of eye surgeries.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest markets for ophthalmic knives due to the high prevalence of eye diseases and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, the market is also growing rapidly in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the increasing demand for eye care services and the rising disposable income of the population.

