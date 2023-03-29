Genesis Global Named a Top Innovator in Financial Services Technology

TabbFORUM NOVA Award recognizes Genesis low-code platform as innovation engine for financial markets

/EIN News/ -- Miami, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced it is a winner of TabbFORUM’s NOVA Award.

“TabbFORUM NOVA awards recognize a variety of applied technologies and innovations in financial markets. Genesis Global's platform is not only a technology advance in its own right, but is also enabling and accelerating its clients' technology development and innovation strategies,” said Jeffrey Kutler, contributing editor at TabbFORUM.

“We are pleased to be honored by TabbFORUM and its strong community in financial markets,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO of Genesis Global. “The NOVA award is a testament to the success of our work with clients to bring new trading technologies to fixed income and other markets and to how our platform enhances the capabilities of in-house developer teams throughout financial services.”

Bringing software applications to market quickly is the key differentiator for banks, asset managers and other financial firms under pressure to compete for market share, reduce the cost of legacy systems and comply with changing regulation.

Genesis helps financial firms accelerate technology innovation with its software development platform and estimates that it reduces the time and effort spent on coding by 80%, getting clients from white board to market five times quicker.

Firms throughout the financial industry have partnered with Genesis to overcome their biggest technology challenges, including developing new software applications and platforms, enhancing legacy technology systems and replacing spreadsheet computing and manual processes with enterprise quality solutions.

TabbFORUM's NOVA Awards honor technology-driven innovation in financial services. Winners demonstrate exemplary industry leadership, recognition and reputation; significant system or product innovation; unique technology advances; and strong influence in the financial services technology marketplace.

Technology from Genesis and other NOVA winners define what is best in class for trading, wealth management, compliance, data management, analytics, information security and operational efficiency. Winners were selected from across the capital markets based on TabbFORUM research, recommendations from the 45,000+ members of the TabbFORUM community and input from a board of judges consisting of veteran industry observers and participants.

In 2022, Genesis expanded the influence of its low-code platform in the financial industry. Major milestones for the firm included:

# # #

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications Genesis Global +1 646-246-4889 alex.paidas@genesis.global