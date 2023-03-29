CDSG SAMPLES UP TO 1.95% LI2O AT TITAN 2 PROJECT, TANZANIA

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce new positive soil geochemical sampling results from further sampling of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.



After the strong initial geochemical sample results that averaged 3,920 ppm Lithium, the technical team returned to the site and sampled a broader area employing regular spaced samples over a grid that covers 6.2 square miles (16 sq. kms).

With approximately half of the soil sample results from the grid in, we note that the new positive Lithium results averaged 4,600 ppm Lithium. The lowest positive value returned 900 ppm Li and the highest value, located near the center of grid, returned 1.95% Li2O (9,100 ppm Li) which was nearly identical to the previous high value returned from the area. Some nil values were encountered on the edge of the grid.

The Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the larger Titan 1 claim group and the results of new interpretation of airborne magnetic data show the main flat playa target is contained within, and part of a northeast-southwest-striking fault bounded structure that may have served to trap Lithium-rich source volcanics and sediments.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The incredible new results from Titan 2 continue to expand the strong lithium results first encountered. We are still awaiting the complete results; however, the magnetic interpretation has given us new insights to the area and have greatly expanded our target zone.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

