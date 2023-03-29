Submit Release
eQuest Releases First Layer of Programmatic Posting Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eQuest has officially announced the release of its first in a series of programmatic based job posting services for its United States customers. Included in its AutoPost software as well as its user interface software, customers can now preset posting budgets ahead of time and tap into a wide array of “paid-for” job boards; dramatically increasing job exposure to candidates.

Customers will have access to the service in April, 2023.

About eQuest

eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity/Inclusion support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is currently in its 30th year in business.


