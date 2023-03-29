Lucy Scientific Discovery Appoints Former B.C. Solicitor General Kash Heed as a Special Advisor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or “The Company”) [NASDAQ:LSDI], an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company, announced today that former British Columbia Solicitor General Kash Heed has joined the company as a Special Advisor. Among other important contributions, Mr. Heed will apply his knowledge from decades of public service to help the company successfully navigate Canada’s rapidly evolving drug policy landscape and growing budget focused on mental health and safe-supply programs.



Mr. Heed started his public service 44 years ago with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). With the VPD, he pioneered initiatives aimed at crime prevention and held high profile commands in the fields of drug and gang enforcement, arising to the rank of Superintendent before becoming the Chief Constable of the West Vancouver Police Department. He was elected to the BC Legislative Assembly representing Vancouver-Fraserview in 2009. After being elected, he was appointed as the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. In 2022, Mr. Heed was elected to Richmond City Council in British Columbia.

In February the Government of Canada announced nearly $200 billion in funding towards improving health care services over the next 10 years. Earlier this month the Governments of Canada and British Columbia announced an agreement to invest approximately $27 billion into shared healthcare objectives including mental health, substance abuse, and addiction services. This is in addition to $1 billion recently committed by the BC Government to expand mental health and addiction services.

“We are very excited to have Kash join our diverse and dedicated team of compassionate, knowledgeable innovators,” said Lucy Scientific Discovery’s CEO Chris McElvany. “Like Kash, Lucy is involved because we care about people’s wellbeing. Together, we want to contribute to a solution that has the opportunity to improve the quality of life for people suffering with chronic mental health conditions.”

“Of the many psychedelics companies I’ve met, Lucy’s experienced leadership team has the positive energy and sustainable business plan required to be a reliable partner for public health agencies seeking to deliver safe treatment solutions for the overdose crisis,” said Mr. Heed. “Last month’s historic investment of billions of dollars from the Government of Canada for mental health, substance abuse and addictions treatment services will foster many new research and treatment partnerships. I am excited to be part of developing these solutions with Lucy over the coming years.”

Under Lucy’s current Heath Canada license, held by its wholly owned subsidiary LSDI Manufacturing Inc., the sale of psilocybin or psilocybin-containing fungi - other than to another licensed dealer - is approved in writing by Health Canada. Lucy’s psilocybin can be sold or provided to the holder of a dealer’s license for controlled substances or the holder of an authorization issued as Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations for clinical testing by qualified investigators to determine hazards and efficacy of the drug or laboratory research in the institution by qualified investigators.

During his time in policing, Mr. Heed earned the reputation as a highly visible leader with a history of planning, implementing, and completing large-scale projects that have influenced police policies and actions across the region. He is acknowledged as the key architect and unfailing champion of Metro Vancouver's use of COMPSTAT, a data management system that uses high level computer generated crime statistics to direct the best use of police resources.

Mr. Heed holds a Master of Arts degree and a Bachelor of General Studies degree in the field of Leadership in Public Safety from the School of Criminology at Simon Fraser University. He is a published author, an Adjunct Professor and a vocal advocate for smarter approaches to law enforcement and drug policy. Mr. Heed is recognized as one of the preeminent authorities on drug enforcement, public safety and police governance worldwide. He is also the subject of several news items and documentaries.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed [NASDAQ:LSDI] licensed producer of compounds for medicinal products. As granted by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances, Lucy maintains a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License, held by its wholly owned subsidiary LSDI Manufacturing Inc. under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), or a Dealer’s License. A Dealer’s License authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

