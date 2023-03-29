SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating PRVB, MAXR, DNA, and FOX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Provention Bio, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., and Fox Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993 to speak with attorney Leo Kandinov.



Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Provention Bio, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement Provention Bio's shareholders will receive $25 per share in cash. If you purchased PRVB shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Morris Kandinov is continuing to investigate possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Maxar Technologies Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxar's shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in cash. If you purchased MAXR shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA)

Morris Kandinov is continuing to investigate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. If you own Ginkgo Bioworks shares or previously owned Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares prior to their conversion to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., you may have standing for shareholder recovery.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX)

Morris Kandinov is continuing to investigate Fox Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

