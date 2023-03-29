Striim Achieves Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. announced today that it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud’s newest fully-managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service for the most demanding enterprise database workloads.

Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and to tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and were validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

“The ability to process and analyze data in real-time has never been more important as businesses across retail, financial services, healthcare, and others undertake digital transformations,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Recognizing Striim’s capabilities as Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB is validation that Striim’s integrations and support for AlloyDB deliver exceptional experiences and value for customers, ultimately helping them log and analyze streaming data at faster speeds.”

By earning this designation, Striim has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Striim products they use today work well with AlloyDB or save time on their evaluation process.

“We’re excited to work with Google Cloud and jointly validate our solutions with AlloyDB,” said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “AlloyDB raises the bar with respect to transactional workload performance and analytical query speeds - Striim’s enterprise features with built-in parallelism to load and synchronize data continuously from on-premise and cross-cloud systems into AlloyDB allows an automated, real-time, and smooth integration experience for our customers with a market-leading service like Google Cloud.”

Legacy ETL solutions were not designed for modern, agile business needs. The common “batch” model of data integration cannot support real-time applications related to a modern customer experience. AlloyDB for PostgreSQL is a fully-managed PostgreSQL-compatible and offers high-performance and real-time queries. Striim Cloud and Striim Platform services can ingest, process, query, and deliver data to AlloyDB data in real-time from various sources and enable users to utilize the superior performance of AlloyDB.

As part of the Google Cloud Ready designation for AlloyDB, Striim will be able to collaborate more closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and AlloyDB teams to develop joint roadmaps. By doing so, organizations can be assured that the combined solution of AlloyDB and Striim solutions deliver the best possible outcomes for their respective businesses.

To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB and its benefits visit . To learn more about Striim’s work with Google Cloud, visit https://www.striim.com/google-cloud-and-striim/ .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

