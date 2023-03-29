Sertifi Releases Hospitality Survey, Discovering New Ways the Hospitality Industry Can Automate Processes

While the hospitality industry continues to embrace digital transformation, a new study reveals one third of hospitality businesses still use paper and fax to finalize agreements.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform designed for hospitality and travel companies, partnered with Women Leading Travel & Hospitality to survey over 100 hotels, venues, and travel advisors and evaluate how they’re finalizing agreements and payments for events and group travel.

The survey, conducted by NAPCO Research, identified several opportunities to make processes more efficient and secure. For example:

57% of respondents are conducting credit card authorizations manually.

31% of contract signings are captured using older, less secure avenues.

Over 50% of respondents claim there’s a substantial opportunity to create more mobile and global friendly experiences.

“With continued staff shortages and a higher demand for convenience from customers, now’s the time to fully embrace technology in event and group travel bookings,” said Nick Stojka, co-founder of Sertifi. “Digital solutions can quickly automate tasks and make it easier to share information securely.”

The use of manual steps in agreements varies by segment with hotels having the biggest opportunity to increase efficiencies. For example, only 58% of hotel respondents stated they receive an e-signature or digital signature through a secure platform – the lowest response rate of the four segments, with tourism at 81%, events at 72%, and travel at 60%.

Hotel and travel respondents can also streamline their payment processes, which should be a top target considering the importance of keeping customers’ payment information secure. Approximately one third of hotel and travel respondents stated that customers still provide their credit card information via fax, mail, email, or phone.

“We’re excited to partner with Sertifi and shed light on ways to increase efficiency and security beyond today’s status quo,” said Nathan Safran, vice president of research at NAPCO Media. “There’s no shortage of ways hospitality businesses can create better experiences not just for themselves but for their customers.”

To read the full report, click here.





About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 counties. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

Contact

Amy King

(312) 350-8667

aking@sertifi.com

About Women Leading Travel & Hospitality

Women Leading Travel & Hospitality is a membership-based association that connects executive women across all sectors of the travel and hospitality industry. Its mission is to unite, inspire, and empower its community of executive women leaders by providing unparalleled resources, support, and motivation to achieve personal and professional growth. For more information, visit womenleadingtravelandhospitality.com.

Contact

Hannah DeMaio

(609) 922-5904

hdemaio@napco.com

