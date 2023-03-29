Noname Security Expands API Security Platform To Help Organizations Increase Cyber Resilience

There were 2,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,431 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security, the leading provider of complete API security solutions, today announced major enhancements to its market-leading API security platform to help organizations protect their API ecosystem, secure their applications, and increase cyber resilience. With the fastest, most flexible, and most comprehensive solution on the market, Noname Security continues to define API security.
Noname Enables Secure Growth with API Security Innovation
Today, APIs drive business, delivering value to customers, clients, patients, users, shareholders, and more. However, securing APIs – and all of the critical assets they connect – has become more difficult than ever as APIs attacks have increased exponentially. IBM Security X-Force reported that two-thirds of its analyzed incidents were due to unsecure APIs.
“APIs are the connective tissue for the digital world, but the explosion in API use has created new and rapidly growing threats to organizations across the globe. We created the Noname API Security Platform to uniquely address the modern API ecosystem, with discovery, insight, protection, and testing capabilities,” said Shay Levi, Co-Founder and CTO at Noname Security. “Doing so means not only securing APIs and their use, but also improving the speed at which our customers can expand their business.”
The Noname API Security Platform Continues to Define API Security
Noname’s latest major release delivers new capabilities across the entire platform – covering discovery, posture management, runtime protection, pre-production testing, and deployment – to help customers:
Discover More & Strengthen Security Posture
Noname Security’s Discovery and Posture Management solutions locate and provide insight to every API in an organization’s ecosystem, uncovering vulnerabilities (including the most recent OWASP API Top Ten), protecting sensitive data, and proactively monitoring for changes, including in OpenAPI and other specifications. New capabilities enable customers to:
Stop Attacks with Runtime Protection
Noname Security Runtime Protection detects and blocks API attacks with real-time traffic analysis, out-of-band monitoring, inline remediation options, and workflow integrations to increase SOC effectiveness. New capabilities enable customers to:
Deliver Secure APIs Faster with Active Testing
Noname Security Active Testing is a purpose-built API security testing solution that helps organizations easily add security into the CI/CD pipeline without sacrificing speed. The newest version of Active Testing enables customers to:
Continuously Adapt to Changing Environments
Noname Security offers the most flexible and comprehensive set of deployment and integration options available. New capabilities enable customers to:
Staying Ahead of Attackers
Built by the largest team of API security researchers and developers in the industry, the Noname API Security Platform helps organizations proactively find vulnerabilities, stop attacks, reduce the risk of costly incidents, and ensure business continuity.
“Improving security posture and shifting from reactive to proactive does more than reduce risk. It allows the entire enterprise to change its position in the market from follower to leader,” said Oz Golan, CEO and Co-Founder of Noname Security.
About Noname Security
Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Protection, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.
