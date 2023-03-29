Corona® and Sech Team Up to Re-create a Seventh Inning Classic

The Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball and Latin music artist record “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in Spanish, debuting the song in select ballparks across the country on March 30

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, Corona is offering a refreshing spin on the ballpark classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” the song that famously plays during the seventh inning stretch at each game. The fine life twist? To remake the iconic track, Corona partnered with Latin artist and baseball superfan Sech to record the song in Spanish, offering a fun and fresh new perspective on a tradition almost as old as the sport itself. The track will debut in select ballparks across the country tomorrow and be played throughout opening week of the 2023 season.



From the players and fans to the walk-up music and beer in the stands, Latin influence plays a vital role in many aspects of the game. Corona is proud to celebrate its own Mexican heritage and continue its role as the Official Cerveza of the sport.

“As a kid growing up in Panama, I was surrounded by a love and deep respect for the game from a young age,” Sech said. “Being able to work with an iconic brand like Corona and add my creativity to a cherished seventh inning tradition is a truly special experience. I am so proud to have made something that represents my culture and that of so many of the players on the field.”

Inspired by his love of the game, the Latin Grammy–nominated star named his third studio album “42” as a tribute to Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball. Mariano Rivera, the Yankees legend and Panamanian pitcher, was the last player to wear the number before it was retired league-wide, in honor of Robinson.

“Sech’s remix is a vibrant new anthem for the game, and we’re proud to celebrate the sport of béisbol like never before,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “As the Official Cerveza of MLB, Corona wanted to extend a refreshing new perspective to one of the most beloved parts of the game and celebrate not only our own heritage, but that of so many people on the diamond and in the stands.”

Fans can listen to the new track by going to Sech’s Spotify channel or attending a season opener at participating stadiums, including the Minnesota Twins’ home game on Thursday, April 6.

Continuing its multiyear MLB partnership, Corona aims to bring fans closer to the more playful and relaxed side of the sport. Fans can expect to find Corona sold in select stadiums across the country, discover in-stadium branding and imagery and see paid media and custom content on MLB.com and the MLB Network. Additionally, Corona will show up during major events throughout the season.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Sech:

Sech is one of the most prominent leaders of Latin music’s new generation. As the star behind some of today’s biggest hits, the multi-platinum Latin GRAMMY nominated artist has amassed more than a billion combined streams on digital streaming platforms and collaborated with the likes of Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Rosalia, among others. Captivating massive international audiences with his style, lyrics, and unique melodies, in 2020 Sech dominated the international music charts with his album "1 of 1," which was named to Billboard’s "The 25 best albums of 2020" list. The following year, Sech released, "42,” which debuted at #2 on Spotify's "Top Global Album Debuts" and #7 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums" chart, marking his third consecutive album to reach the top 10 of said list. According to Billboard magazine, "42" was one of the 50 best albums of 2021. After a brief break from music, Sech surprised his fans with the release of his EP “Ya Casi Vienen.”

About Major League Baseball:

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

