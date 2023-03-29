There were 2,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,188 in the last 365 days.
The Music Man Foundation Names Leticia Rhi Buckley to its Board of Directors
March 29, 2023
As chief executive officer of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Buckley brings expertise in arts and equity to the Los Angeles-based foundation
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Man Foundation today announced that Leticia Rhi Buckley has been named to its Board of Directors. Buckley, the chief executive officer of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles, brings extensive experience in arts management and cultural equity and inclusion to the board.
“Like Meredith Willson, in whose honor the foundation was established, The Music Man Foundation believes in the power of music, and that no community’s access to music, learning, and well-being should be overlooked,” said Foundation President Tom R. Camp. “Leticia’s deep understanding of the myriad benefits of arts participation for people of all ages and her professional experiences working for our county’s top cultural agencies will be an enormous boon to furthering our mission.”
The Music Man Foundation, based in Los Angeles, distributes more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits working to permanently change the way music is embedded in our schools, health care system, and communities.
Before heading LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Buckley served as The Music Center’s senior civic strategist, where she cultivated and implemented civic and community partnerships. Previously, as acting executive director and chief deputy at the Los Angeles County Arts Commission (now the Department of Arts and Culture), she was instrumental in developing LA County’s Cultural Equity and Inclusion Initiative, a report that set out strategies to ensure all Angelenos have equitable access to arts and culture.
Buckley is president of the board of Californians for the Arts, chair of the Arts for Healing and Justice Network, and serves as an LA County Arts Commissioner.
“Music filled my childhood home in East Los Angeles, and I have always honored the significant role it played in my life,” said Buckley. “I am excited to join The Music Man Foundation board as it works to support changemakers dedicated to using music to improve all areas of our lives, for all members of our society.”
About The Music Man Foundation
The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith’s widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation’s endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation’s mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders’ musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $22 million to 80 organizations. In addition to creating “The Music Man,” Meredith Willson wrote the music and lyrics for “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and beloved songs “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song.
