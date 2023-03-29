Smart Irrigation Systems Market Hits New High with Baseline, Galcon, Netafim

Stay up to date with Smart Irrigation Systems Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The newly published Edition on Smart Irrigation Systems market by HTFMI study evaluates the future growth potential of the Smart Irrigation Systems market and provides information and useful statistics on the market structure and size. The report aims to provide market information and strategic insights to help policy makers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Furthermore, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Keywords market along with fundamental drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players like Rain Bird Corporation (United States), The Toro Company (United States), Hunter Industries (United States), Hydropoint Data Systems (United States), Baseline Inc. (United States), Calsense (United States), Rachio (United States), Galcon (Israel), Netafim (Israel), Delta-T Devices (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028.
Smart Irrigation Systems Market Overview:
Smart irrigation systems refer to the use of technology and data to optimize the watering of crops, landscapes, and gardens. These systems use sensors, weather data, and other information to determine when and how much to water, based on factors such as soil moisture levels, plant type, and local weather conditions. Smart irrigation systems typically include components such as controllers, sensors, valves, and irrigation lines, and may be operated remotely through a smartphone app or other digital interface. The market for smart irrigation systems includes both residential and commercial applications, and is driven by increasing demand for efficient and sustainable water management practices in agriculture, landscaping, and urban environments.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of precision agriculture practices and technologies, which include the use of smart irrigation systems to optimize water use and improve crop yields.
• Growing awareness of the need for sustainable water management practices, especially in regions affected by water scarcity, is driving demand for smart irrigation systems.
• The emergence of smart cities and green buildings is creating opportunities for smart irrigation systems in urban landscapes, parks, and public spaces.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing demand for food due to rising population is driving the need for higher agricultural productivity, which in turn is driving the adoption of smart irrigation systems.
• Growing water scarcity, caused by climate change and population growth, is leading to the adoption of more efficient irrigation methods, including smart irrigation systems.
Market Opportunities:
• The need for higher agricultural productivity to meet the growing demand for food due to population growth.
• Increasing concerns around water scarcity, which is driving the adoption of more efficient irrigation methods, including smart irrigation systems.
The market is segmented by Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Breakdown by Application (Greenhouse, Turf and Landscape, Open Field, Golf Courses, Others) by Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters) by System Type (Weather-Based Controller Systems, SensorBased Controller Systems) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Irrigation Systems Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Irrigation Systems
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
