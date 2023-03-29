Tampa Aesthetic Injector Featured in US Weekly with Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Star

In the article, “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me,” Catania shares her skin’s secret weapon as #7: “my No. 1 beauty trick is the Skin Guru a.k.a. Kristen Hanenian.”
Dolores and Kristen have been friends for many years. Catania travels to Tampa for appointments and Kristen also visits Dolores in New Jersey.
“I’m always so humbled when Dolores includes me as her go-to SkinGuru,” said Kristen Hanenian, owner of Elite Medical and Age Management.
Dolores joined the Elite team for a launch event in December 2017 and again in September 2022 for a patient appreciation event. The duo appears together in Instagram Lives and Dolores frequently shares Kristen’s wisdom on her Instagram feed for the latest skin care technologies, best treatments and products to preserve their skin.
Kristen Hanenian, whose Instagram handle is @skinguru1, operates a medical spa in the West Shore area of Tampa with national clientele traveling to her practice for their best outcomes. Kristen works with local and national influencers on their aesthetic skin journeys and has been featured in other publications such as People Magazine and Tampa Magazine.
Since 2018, Hanenian has been perennially named as one of the “Top 100 Injectors in the Nation.” The practice’s Google rating is a perfect 5.0 with each of the 100+ reviews receiving five stars.
Elite Medical Tampa is Tampa’s premier medical spa with a wide variety of medically-tailored aesthetic services, laser treatments, weight loss solutions and medical grade skin care.
Hanenian administers a full suite of injectable products including Botox, Restylane, Scupltra, Radiesse, Dysport and bio-fillers. The practice’s skin resurfacing lasers include the UltraLaseMD and Aerolase with staff providing the following skin services: chemical peels, DiamondGlow and OxyGeneo treatments, custom medical facials, RF microneedling and traditional microneedling. Elite’s weight loss solutions include semaglutide peptides and the new InBody 570 scale. Prospective new patients are encouraged to call 813.291.4911 or text 813.291.4153.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Brooke Samardzich
Elite Medical Aesthetics and Age Management
email us here