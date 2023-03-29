Security Operation Center Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Security Operation Center Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
The Global Security Operation Center Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2023 and is projected cover up market sizing during the forecast period (2023-2030).”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Security Operation Center Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Security Operation Center market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nuspire (USA), Netsurion (USA), Deepwatch (USA), Kroll (USA), F-Secure Corp. (Finland), Verizon Managed Security Services (USA), ECS Federal, LLC (USA), Infosys (India), Wipro (India), BT Security (USA), Atos (France), Secureworks (USA)., Alert Logic (USA), IBM Managed Security Services (USA), Accenture (Ireland), Orange Cyberdefense (France), Herjavec Group (Canada), Trustwave (USA), NTT Ltd. (Japan), AT&T Cybersecurity (USA), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), Symantec Corporation (USA), McAfee LLC (USA)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Security Operation Center market to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Security Operation Center Market Breakdown by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SMEs)) by By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Security Operation Center market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.2 Billion at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.5 Billion.
Definition:
The Security Operation Center (SOC) market refers to the business segment that provides security services to organizations by monitoring, detecting, analyzing, and responding to security threats and incidents in real-time. A SOC is a centralized facility where a team of security experts uses a combination of technology, processes, and procedures to protect an organization's critical assets from cyber-attacks, data breaches, and other security incidents. The SOC market includes a wide range of products and services, such as security information and event management (SIEM), threat intelligence, endpoint protection, incident response, and managed security services. The market is driven by the growing demand for advanced security solutions to mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats and to comply with regulatory requirements.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of cloud-based security operation centers (SOCs) to reduce costs and improve scalability and flexibility.
Growing focus on threat intelligence and analytics to enhance proactive threat detection and response capabilities.
Rising demand for managed SOC services, where third-party providers manage and monitor a company's security operations.
Market Drivers:
Increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, such as ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks, driving the need for advanced security measures.
Growing regulatory requirements for data protection and privacy, leading companies to invest in SOC solutions to meet compliance standards.
Rising adoption of mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), expanding the attack surface and requiring more advanced SOC capabilities.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the SOC market through partnerships and collaborations with cybersecurity vendors and managed service providers.
Growing demand for SOC solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which may lack the resources to build and maintain an in-house SOC.
Increasing focus on automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in SOC solutions, enabling faster threat detection and response and reducing the workload on security analysts.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Security Operation Center Market: Solutions, Services
Key Applications/end-users of Security Operation Center Market: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Security Operation Center Market?
• What you should look for in a Security Operation Center
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Security Operation Center vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
