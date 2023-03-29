Europe Pest Control Market Size & Revenue: A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Industry Trends & Growth Opportunities

Europe Pest Control Market by Type

The Europe pest control market is analyzed across various regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and rest of Europe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. The Europe pest control market is analyzed across various regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and rest of Europe. The market across Eastern Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. However, the market across Western Europe held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly 89% of the total revenue.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Europe pest control Market by Type (Salt-Based and Salt-Free Water Softeners) Process (Ion exchange, Conditioning, and Reverse Osmosis) and End-use {(Residential, Industrial, and Commercial (Office Buildings, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals & Nursing Homes and Others)}: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Fluctuating climatic conditions, easy availability of pest control products and services, and presence of large number regulatory bodies and leading pest control market players drive the growth of the Europe pest control market. However, health hazardous chemicals related to pest control hinder the market growth. On the contrary, consistent product development and product launches would open new opportunities in the coming years.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Europe pest control market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe pest control market accounted for $3.8 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., FMC Corporation, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC., Syngenta, Dodson Pest Control, Inc., and Lindsey Pest Services. Some of the other players are NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

On the basis of pest type, the market is categorized into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The rodent segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, the insects segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the market.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Europe pest control market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The Europe pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The mechanical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the chemical segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

