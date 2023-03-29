Vietnam Fertilizer Market Shows Promising Growth Prospects as Applications Expand Across Various End-Use Industries

Vietnam Fertilizer Market by Type

The inorganic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Vietnam fertilizer market based on type, form, application/crop type, nutrient content, and region.

Based on type, the inorganic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7092

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Vietnam Fertilizer Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application/Crop Type (Crop-Based and Non-Crop-Based), and Nutrient Content (Organic and Inorganic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Growing focus toward agricultural expansion in terms of productivity drives the growth of the Vietnam fertilizer market. Based on region, Southern Vietnam contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The prices of fertilizers across Vietnam have been surged due to disruptions in logistics and clearances for raw material imported from China.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Vietnam fertilizer market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Vietnam fertilizer market generated $4.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company, Baconco, DUC Giang Chemicals Group, General Materials and Biochemical Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company (JVF), SongGianhCorporation. (SongGianh), Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corp.,Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Based on form, the dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Vietnam fertilizer market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Based on region, Southern Vietnam accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, central Vietnam is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Procure Complete Report (198 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-fertilizer-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.