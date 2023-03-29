Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Share, Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2022

• Historical period: 2017-2022

• Forecast period: 2023-2028

The global aircraft line maintenance market size reached US$ 20.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Industry Insight:

Aircraft line maintenance represents numerous scheduled and unscheduled repairs, inspections, and modifications aimed at maintaining the overall quality and performance of an aircraft. It also comprises services, such as component replacement and rigging, defect rectification, and line station setup and management that aids in the timely resolution of technical defects. These activities are generally carried out when the aircraft is on the ground before takeoff and may or may not require servicing inside a hangar.

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding aviation and defense sectors are among the key factors stimulating the aircraft line maintenance market. Moreover, the rising need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms and security check-ups that can ensure maximum passenger safety, on account of the increasing air traffic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, continuous improvements in commercial and other aviation aircraft are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, several technological advancements, including the inflating integration of maintenance equipment with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics, that facilitate accurate identification of defects, timely repairs, greater efficiency, and less downtime for the aircraft fleets, are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing urbanization levels, extensive R&D activities in the aviation sector, the increasing construction of airports in emerging nations, and the launch of stringent government policies regarding passenger safety are expected to drive the aircraft line maintenance market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aircraft line maintenance industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Companies Covered:

• AMECO

• ANA Line Maintenance Technics

• Avia Solutions Group

• BCT Aviation Maintenance

• British Airways

• Delta Air Lines

• HAECO

• Lufthansa

• Monarch Aircraft Engineering

• Nayak Group

• SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance

• SIA Engineering Company

• SR Technics

• STS Aviation Group

• Turkish Airlines

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Service:

• Component Replacement & Rigging Service

• Engine & APU Service

• Line Station Setup & Management Service

• Defect Rectification Service

• Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

Breakup by Type:

• Transit Checks

• Routine Checks

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Traditional Line Maintenance

• Digital Line Maintenance

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

