Zopeful.com Launches Carbon Removal Portfolio to Combat Climate Change

Zopeful Climate announces its high quality Carbon Removal Portfolio, designed to help grow the voluntary carbon market and tackle human-caused climate change.
We believe that everyone has a role in addressing climate change. Big or small. With our Carbon Removal Portfolio, we're providing a new way for people to get involved and make a meaningful impact.”
— Adam Oskwarek-Sanford
LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zopeful Climate, a climatetech company, has announced the launch of its Carbon Removal Portfolio. It’s designed to help combat climate change and ineffective avoidance greenwashing claims, and to support the scaling of a transparent voluntary carbon market. Available for consumers and companies, the portfolio builds on their already robust educational offering and is the first of its kind to allow anyone to invest in a curated range of durable, additional and high quality carbon removal projects.
The Carbon Removal Portfolio consists of a dedicated fund that will be used to support a variety of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) pathways, including Direct Air Capture and Storage, Enhanced Rock Weathering, Biochar and BiCRS, Bio-oil, reforestation/afforestation, ocean-based solutions, and more. The portfolio will identify and evaluate projects using a custom methodology, primarily based on permanence, additionality and verifiability.
"Human-caused Climate Change is the biggest challenge and opportunity this century, and it requires a concerted effort from all of us to address it," said Adam Oskwarek-Sanford, Founder of Zopeful. "CDR has the potential to make a real difference as we race to create a decarbonized world. We're proud to launch our Carbon Removal Portfolio-1. It makes durable CDR more accessible to a wider range of buyers to help grow the proportion of critical carbon removal projects in the voluntary carbon markets."
The Carbon Removal Portfolio will provide a new way for individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute to the fight against The Climate Crisis. By supporting carbon removal projects that safely drawdown and store carbon for centuries to millennia, members will reduce their environmental impact. Zopeful will work with a range of inspiring partners to promote the portfolio and encourage greater participation in this crucial new industry.
"At Zopeful, we believe that everyone has a role to play in addressing climate change. Big or small, it all matters," said Oskwarek-Sanford. "By launching a ready-made Carbon Removal Portfolio, we're providing a new way for people to get involved and make a meaningful impact. We hope that this initiative will inspire others to take action and work together to both reduce and remove emissions so we can keep climate change within the safer range that science shows us is highly desirable."
Everyone is welcome to join their existing portfolio members from the US, UK, Australia, France, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.
The Carbon Removal Portfolio is just one of several initiatives that Zopeful is pursuing to combat climate change. The company is also working on a range of educational resources and services, based on the latest science, to lower barriers for people wanting to live their best climate lives.
