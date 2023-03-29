Breaking the Taboo: Exploring the Lucrative Market of Urinary Incontinence Treatment | CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Urinary Incontinence Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urinary incontinence is an ailment where an individual has compulsory spillage of pee. This implies that the individual will be unable to control when they discharge pee, prompting little or a lot of pee getting away from their bladder at surprising times. Urinary incontinence can happen in light of multiple factors, for example, frail pelvic muscles, nerve harm, or an overactive bladder. It is a typical condition, particularly among more established grown-ups and ladies who have conceived an offspring. Urinary incontinence can essentially affect an individual's personal satisfaction, however there are medicines accessible to assist with dealing with the side effects.

𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗:

Outpatient clinics for urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, infertility, sexual medicine, benign scrotal conditions, renal stone, and bladder stone were mostly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, there was significant reduction in several types of non-urgent surgical treatments as healthcare staff has been shifted to take care of Covid-infected patients.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Age: As people age, their bladder muscles tend to weaken, which can lead to urinary incontinence.

Gender: Women are more likely than men to develop urinary incontinence due to the physical changes that occur during pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause.

Obesity: Excess weight can put pressure on the bladder and pelvic muscles, which can lead to urinary incontinence.

Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease, can affect bladder function and contribute to urinary incontinence.

Medications: Some medications, such as diuretics and antidepressants, can increase urine production or affect bladder function, leading to urinary incontinence.

Smoking: Smoking can irritate the bladder and increase the risk of urinary incontinence.

Family history: There may be a genetic component to urinary incontinence, as it tends to run in families.

It's important to note that urinary incontinence can be caused by a combination of factors, and treatment options may vary depending on the underlying cause.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.

