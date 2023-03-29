AI in Fashion Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | Google, Catchoom, Heuritech

Stay up-to-date with Global AI in Fashion Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released AI in Fashion market study has evaluated the future growth potential of AI in Fashion market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the AI in Fashion market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Facebook (United States), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (United States), Heuritech (France)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Fashion market to witness a CAGR of 38.1% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Others [Fraud Detection, Fabric Waste Reduction, and Price Optimization]) by Type (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewellery, Other) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud) by Components (Solution, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Fashion is a growing industry with economic and social implications worldwide. With the advent of modern cognitive computing technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, virtual reality, and natural language processing for analyzing huge amounts of fashion data, the impact of AI in the fashion industry is transforming. Additionally, fashion brands are using machine learning and AI for maximizing customer shopping experience and enhancing the efficiency of sales systems through intelligent process automation using predictive analytics and well-organized sales processes. Moreover, growth in the fast fashion retail industry expected to fuel the growth of AI in the fashion market during the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Influence of Social Media on the Fashion Industry
• Growing Fast Fashion Retail Industry
Market Drivers:
• Rising Customer Demand for Personalized Fashion Experience
• Growing Need for Automated Inventory Management in Fashion Industry
Market Opportunities:
• Emergence of Technologies Such As Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Virtual Reality in Fashion Industry
• Growing Demand from the Developing Economies
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on AI in Fashion Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of AI in Fashion
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Facebook (United States), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (United States), Heuritech (France)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from AI in Fashion Market Study Table of Content
AI in Fashion Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewellery, Other] in 2023
AI in Fashion Market by Application/End Users [Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Others [Fraud Detection, Fabric Waste Reduction, and Pric]
Global AI in Fashion Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
AI in Fashion Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
AI in Fashion (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
