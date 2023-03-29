Flow Cytometry Market Report, Drivers, Industry Statistics and Future Growth Insights 2022-2027

Flow Cytometry Market

Flow cytometry is a laser-based technology that analyses the physical and chemical characteristics of cells or particles.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flow cytometry market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global flow cytometry market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

Flow cytometry represents a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology used in the analysis of the cells or micelles that are generally suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. This technique assists in detecting residual levels of disease and subclassifying cell types via probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. Fluorescent probes, such as bisoxonol, can bind to proteins present on the cell membrane to facilitate the identification of several stages of cell injuries or necrosis. Flow cytometry helps in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for cancer diagnosis, protein expression, chromosome analysis, diagnosis of diseases and hematological malignancies, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as HIV-AIDS, is primarily driving the flow cytometry market. Additionally, the increasing consumer awareness towards the benefits of this technique in cell sorting, cell proliferation assays, immunophenotyping, and intracellular calcium flux is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, including the elevating integration of flow cytometry devices with Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the diagnosis of these diseases requires toxicity testing and an accurate and sensitive prognosis technique, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of stem cell therapy and the rising utilization of flow cytometry in clinical trials are also stimulating market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and extensive investments in R&D activities in the field of biotechnology are anticipated to fuel the flow cytometry market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

• BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

• Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

• Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

• Luminex Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Sony Biotechnology Inc.

• Sysmex Partec GmbH

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and service, technology, application and end-user.

Breakup by Product and Service:

• Instruments

• Reagents and Consumables

• Accessories

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

• Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Breakup by Application:

• Oncology

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Diagnosis

• Stem Cell Therapy

• Organ Transplantation

• Hematology

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

