Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Technological Advancements Drive Brachytherapy Market Growth | CAGR of 7.1% 2023 - 2031

Brachytherapy Markett

The growth of the brachytherapy market is attributed to an increase in patients suffering from prostate cancer, breast cancer, and gynecological cancer.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brachytherapy is a type of cancer treatment that involves placing a source of radiation directly into or near a tumor. The word "brachy" means "small" in Greek, which refers to the distance the radiation travels in this type of treatment. During the procedure, small radioactive seeds or pellets are inserted into the body, either temporarily or permanently, near the cancer site. The rays emitted destroy cancer cells, preventing them from growing and dividing. This type of treatment is often used for cancers in hard-to-reach areas, such as the prostate, cervix or brain. Brachytherapy can also be used with other treatments, such as surgery or chemotherapy. The radioactive source used in brachytherapy is carefully controlled and monitored to ensure that the radiation is delivered to the target area, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. After the treatment, the radioactive source is removed from the body. Brachytherapy can be used to treat many types of cancer in different parts of the body. The most common uses of brachytherapy include:

Prostate: Brachytherapy is commonly used to treat prostate cancer by placing radioactive seeds directly into the prostate. Cervix: In this case, radioactive materials are placed in or around the cervix to treat cervical cancer.

Breast: Brachytherapy can be used as a recovery treatment for breast cancer after lumpectomy. Head and neck: Brachytherapy is sometimes used for tumors in the head and neck, such as those on the tongue or tonsils.

Skin: Brachytherapy can be used to treat skin cancers, such as basal cell carcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma, by injecting small amounts of radioactive material into or just under the skin. Brain: Brachytherapy can be used to treat brain tumors by inserting a small hollow tube directly into the tumor and delivering radiation to the tumor site.

In general, the specific areas in which brachytherapy is used may vary depending on the type and stage of the cancer, as well as the general health and medical history of the individual.

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 -

The global brachytherapy market garnered $0.83 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11487

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global brachytherapy market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to disruptions in the workflows of the healthcare industry.

Major market players witnessed a decline in sales of brachytherapy devices, which proves that the market was significantly affected by COVID-19.

A huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 and the associated restrictions and lockdowns affected the overall sales of brachytherapy products, owing to disruption in supply chain and cancellation of appointments.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11487

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Tumor size and location: The size and location of the tumor can impact the suitability of brachytherapy as a treatment option. For example, tumors that are located close to sensitive organs or structures may be more difficult to treat with brachytherapy.

Patient anatomy: The patient's anatomy can also impact the suitability of brachytherapy. For example, patients with narrow or obstructed body passages may not be able to receive brachytherapy.

Radiation dose: The amount of radiation delivered to the tumor site can impact the effectiveness of brachytherapy. The dose needs to be carefully calculated to ensure that it is effective at treating the cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Duration of treatment: The length of time that the radioactive sources are left in place can impact the effectiveness and safety of the treatment.

Physician expertise: The expertise of the physician performing the brachytherapy procedure is critical to ensuring that the treatment is delivered safely and effectively.

Patient health status: The patient's overall health and medical history can also impact the suitability of brachytherapy as a treatment option. For example, patients with certain medical conditions may not be able to tolerate the procedure or may be at increased risk of complications.

Overall, brachytherapy is a complex and specialized form of cancer treatment that requires careful planning, precise execution, and ongoing monitoring to ensure that it is safe and effective for each individual patient.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e462268354a82d4cff897947f14e3952

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global brachytherapy market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Leading market players of the global brachytherapy market analyzed in the research include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Elekta AB, iCAD, Inc., Siemens AG, isoray medical, inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, IsoAid, Carl Zeiss AG.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market

Pediatric Neurology Device Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.