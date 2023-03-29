Personalized Nutrition Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Personalized Nutrition Market size was $14.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in popularity of nutritional guidance based on individual needs and surge in obesity and unhealthy people due to fast-paced lifestyle have boosted the growth of the global personalized nutrition market.

The Personalized Nutrition Market size was $14.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

Almost every individual responds differently to diet, which is primarily related to the uniqueness of lifestyle, microbiome, and genetics. Personalized nutrition is a method of providing recommendations for healthy diet plans, products, and services. Furthermore, personalized nutrition is applicable to both healthy people and patients.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17024

The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE, DSM, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, DNAfit, Wellness Coaches, Atlas Biomed, Habit, LLC, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, and Balchem Corporation.

The rising demand for personalized solutions as a result of rising health awareness, the growing trend of digital solutions for healthcare, and the ageing population across regions are some of the major factors expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, shifting consumer trends, such as a preference for high-quality nutritional food based on their nutrient profile, are expected to encourage the development of personalized nutrition approaches, contributing to market growth.

The global personalized nutrition industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use and region. By product type, the market has been divided into active measurement and standard measurement. By application, the market has been divided into standard supplements and disease based. By end-use, the market is further divided into direct-to-consumer, wellness & fitness center, hospitals & clinics, and institutions. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global personalized nutrition market trends, personalized nutrition market growth, and personalized nutrition market share for each segment, region, and country. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on personalized nutrition market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ff7e07bfceb2cf8a6da3fa02f50ac097

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for personalized nutrition is expected to grow rapidly. This increase is the result of increased awareness about physical health in order to boost immunity to combat the deadly virus. As a result, it is expected that demand for personalized nutrition will rise.

Furthermore, certain key vendors in personalized nutrition are implementing new strategies and innovations to stay ahead of the competition. For example, Elderberry Boost, LLC, a US-based wellness and fitness company, announced in August 2020 that they have launched various supplements, gummies, and powders that boost the body's immunity. All of these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the global personalized nutrition market during the pandemic.

People are using virtual guidance for personalized nutrition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to create lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of product, the active measurement personalized nutrition sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the standard supplement sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the direct-to-consumer sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17024

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.