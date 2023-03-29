The Rise of Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Surpass USD 44.86 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.4%

Patient Monitoring Devices Market size 2023

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, regional landscape, & competitive scenario.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient monitoring devices are medical equipment used to continuously monitor and record vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and temperature, of patients in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. These devices help healthcare professionals to keep track of a patient's health status and detect any changes or abnormalities in their vital signs. They also enable healthcare providers to provide timely intervention and improve patient outcomes.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Hit USD 44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the Period. Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market. On the other hand, several government regulations & reimbursement issues, high costs associated with the devices, and limited awareness of the technology impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Severe shortages of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in number of COVID-19 cases have significantly impacted the global market. There have been postponements of surgeries due to the pandemic and accordingly, the market has experienced a sharp decline in the manufacturing of patient monitoring devices.

• However, increase in demand for remote monitoring devices for patients has portrayed a positive graph for market. Also, several government bodies are easing up on the current rules & protocols and the market is expected to retrieve its position soon.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• BIOTRONIK

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

• GE HealthCare

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

By Product

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

• Neuromonitoring Devices

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

• Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

• Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

• Weight Monitoring Devices

• Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Settings

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global patient monitoring devices market. This is attributed to the huge availability of patient monitoring devices in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. This is due to rise in the geriatric population and increase in the purchasing power of populous countries such as China and Japan.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Patient Monitoring Devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Patient Monitoring Devices market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Patient Monitoring Devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Patient Monitoring Devices market forecast period.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Patient Monitoring Devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

