Client Virtualization Software Market to See Competition Rise | Citrix Systems, MokaFive, Oracle

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Client Virtualization Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Client Virtualization Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), MokaFive (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Ncomputing (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Ericom Software (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Client Virtualization Software market to witness a CAGR of 22.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Client Virtualization Software Comprehensive Study by Type (Desktop Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Presentation Virtualization), End Users (Managers & Executives, General Administration Staff, Finance & Accounting Staff, Sales & Marketing Professionals, Customer Services Representatives, Engineers & Technicians), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Public Sector, Education, Construction & Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Deployment (Hosted/Cloud, On-premise). The Client Virtualization Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 177.84 Billion at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 45.51 Billion.
Definition:
Client virtualization software refers to a type of software technology that allows multiple virtual instances of desktops, applications, or operating systems to run on a single physical machine or server. It allows users to access their desktop environment from any device and location, as the virtual environment can be accessed through a remote connection.
Market Trends:
Increasing Number Of Technology-Based Companies Globally
Market Drivers:
Growing Adoption Of Solutions Enabling Enterprises To Reduce IT Costs
Market Opportunities:
Rise In Adoption Of Cloud-Based Software
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Client Virtualization Software Market: Desktop Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Presentation Virtualization
Key Applications/end-users of Client Virtualization Software Market: Hosted/Cloud, On-premise
