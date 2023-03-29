Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Industry Share, Historical Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2027

Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Sterile medical packaging refers to the procedure of sterilizing and packing medical devices to preserve the content from microbial contamination.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.

Sterile medical packaging is a type of packaging designed to protect medical supplies and devices from contamination. It is used in storing, transporting, and disposing of medical supplies and devices and is essential for ensuring a safe product. It is a crucial element of quality assurance and patient safety. Additionally, it is intended to keep medical products free from contamination and to protect the product from damage during transport and storage. The packaging is designed to allow the product to be handled without compromising its sterility and to preserve the integrity of the product until it is used. It is produced from high-grade materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester that allow easy and convenient transport, as well as storage in a sterile environment while preventing cross-contamination and reducing the risk of infection.

Market Trends:

The escalating focus on efficient packaging of medical products for maintaining sterility majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing demand for single-use medical equipment to reduce the risk of communicable diseases among patients and healthcare professionals. Along with this, the implementation of stringent regulations by global organizations is also supporting the market. In addition, the rising number of surgical procedures that utilize catheters, pre-packaged medical equipment, and electrosurgical accessories is impacting the market favorably. Apart from this, continuous advancements in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are also contributing to the market for sterile medical packaging solutions. Furthermore, the advent of green and sustainable medical packaging materials that are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and enhance product’s shelf life, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include growing health consciousness among the masses and extensive research and development activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 3M Company

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global Inc.

• BillerudKorsnäs AB

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Janco Inc.

• Nelipak Corporation

• Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC

• Placon Corporation

• Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.

• Sonoco Products Company

• SteriPack Group Ltd

• Technipaq Inc.

• Wihuri International Oy

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material, sterilization method and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Thermoform

• Trays

• Bottles

• Closures

• Inhalers

• Vials

• Ampules

• Wraps

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

• Glass

• Metal

• Paperboard

• Paper

Breakup by Sterilization Method:

• Chemical Sterilization

• Radiation Sterilization

• Pressure/Temperature Sterilization

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

