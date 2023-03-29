Total eBiz Solutions awarded the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year 2023 for Social Impact

TeBS Team with CEO Radhakrishna Bijjala standing holding the Microsoft APR Partner of the Year 2023 - Social Impact award
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total eBiz Solutions Pte Ltd, has been honored with the 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Partner of the year award this week, for delivering customer-centric impactful solutions leveraging cutting-edge Microsoft technologies.
TeBS has been awarded the Social Impact Award for exhibiting excellence in conceptualizing and delivering a digital solution for social enterprises for automating their operations and helping them expand their outreach.
TeBS, a trusted digital technology partner, provides services and solutions that span across Intelligent automation, digital workspace, customer experience, data and artificial intelligence, application management, cloud, and security. Our deep technical expertise and industry experience across sectors, enable us to deliver positive business outcomes at speed and scale, making digital ambitions real for our customers.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges outstanding successes and innovations by partners in over 100 countries and a wide variety of categories and industries, including cloud-to-edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and social impact.
TeBS was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Social category. The Tech for Social Impact Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of the social enterprises and help them ease their digital transformation journey.
“We are honored to receive Microsoft’s Asia Pacific Region Social Impact 2023 award. This award is an affirmation of the excellent work that we have been doing in social enterprises to empower customers to navigate their digital transformation journey and become more productive, and innovative - to drive greater societal impact. The recognition is also a testament to our strong relationship with Microsoft and the work we have been doing together for more than a decade to help clients modernize their businesses. We look forward to our continued success working with Microsoft” said Radhakrishna Bijjala, CEO, Total eBiz Solutions .
“Creating positive social change has always been @ Total eBiz’s priority. I am proud to see their efforts being recognized at the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Social Impact Recognition Award 2023. This is an incredible award that acknowledges the excellent, impactful work they have delivered. We are looking forward to taking our collaboration to greater heights and leveraging Microsoft-based technologies to address some of the greatest societal challenges in the region, together.” said Foong Chee Ngiam, Director – Partner Business Development, Asia Pacific
About Total eBIZ Solutions Pte Ltd
Business innovation is driven by people, processes, and new-age technology solutions. We help our clients to grow and thrive in today’s dynamic digital universe through innovative solutions to accelerate and sustain digital transformation. We collaborate with our clients and help them embrace the power of digital to solve their critical challenges by building together, future-led technology solutions to digitally transform their business.
