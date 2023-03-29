Total eBiz Solutions awarded the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year 2023 for Social Impact

TeBS Team with CEO Radhakrishna Bijjala standing holding the Microsoft APR Partner of the Year 2023 - Social Impact award The trophy awarded to Total eBiz Solutions, symbolizing their achievement as the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year 2023 for Social Impact. Leaders from Total eBiz Solutions proudly holding the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year 2023 for Social Impact trophy.

TeBS is awarded the Microsoft APR Partner of the Year 2023 for Social Impact, in recognition of the terrific work in using technology to make a positive impact.