WILLMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zelto ranked #30 on Financial Times ‘The Americas Fastest Growing Companies 2023’
New York March 28, 2023: Zelto, Inc (erstwhile AdPushup Inc), a leading technology solution provider for web publishers has been ranked #30 in the 4th edition of the Financial Times “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023”.
The list compiles data of top 500 fastest growing companies in 20 countries including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, Uruguay, Venezuela. The rankings were created through extensive research and a complex procedure after compiling the data based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the period of 2018 to 2021.
“It is an absolute delight and an honor to be ranked as one of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in the third consecutive edition. This ranking is a further testament to our exceptional products and services which have yielded positive results for hundreds of publishers across different continents. We certainly want to maintain a positive outlook and add to our current growth numbers while sustaining our current level of commitment in the coming years as well”, said Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, Zelto
Adding to its growth trajectory, Zelto, Inc was recently acquired by Geniee, Inc. a publicly listed company on Tokyo Stock Exchange and a unit of Softbank Group. With this acquisition, Geniee will expand into regions such as North America, India, and Europe, while Zelto will develop and expand its current publisher monetization services in regions such as Southeast Asia.
Zelto currently works with more than 300 publishers and focuses on optimizing billions of ad impressions through the solutions every month.
Zelto was ranked twice consecutively in the previous editions of this coveted list #33 in 2022 & #19 in 2021.
About Geniee
Geniee is a marketing technology company that develops and provides solutions that lead to the resolution of various issues, such as increasing corporate earnings and improving productivity.
Geniee is developing three businesses: “advertising platform business”, “marketing SaaS business” and “overseas business”.
Geniee currently works with more than 3000 publishers and focuses on optimizing billions of ad impressions through the solutions every month.
About Zelto
Zelto Inc (previously known as AdPushup Inc), is a US based leading technology solution provider for web publishers. Incorporated in 2014, the company’s headquarter is located in Delaware, USA. Zelto's current product suite includes: AdPushup, AdRecover & Glimpse. The ad revenue optimization platforms provided by Zelto use machine learning to optimize website content and ad space layout, ad size, and ad type for each user, thereby increasing the digital ad revenue.
