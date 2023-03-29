80% of fintechs expect to increase their product investments in 2023

The survey was conducted in October 2022 and involved surveying 100 product executives from the global fintech sector. The goal of the study was to uncover the latest trends around product management and development in fintech, looking at key indicators like:
- Internal product operations and structure
- Product executives’ level of experience and remuneration
- Product challenges and opportunities within the fintech sector
- Product investments
According to the survey results, product is taking centre stage in the fintech sector as more than 90% of the companies have dedicated product teams, and 60% have a specifically allocated product budget. Despite this, nearly 40% of fintechs are not considered to be truly product-led. One reason for this might be the sector’s major focus on driving “growth at any cost” instead of delivering sustainable value over the past couple of years.
Product management generally offers one of the most lucrative career paths, and the fintech sector is not an exception. 45% of fintech product executives earn more than $100,000 annually.
In terms of product priorities this year, fintechs have been focusing mostly on product strategising and planning and improving their existing offerings, which corresponds with the growing maturity of the sector.
Whilst we seem to be on the verge of another financial crisis and economic recession, fintechs remain confident in the sector’s future success, with more than 80% looking to increase their product investments in 2023.
Despite the maturity of the sector and technological advancements, product management is proving to be a major issue for fintechs. Limited capacity, lack of adequate product management systems and leadership are among the top challenges experienced by fintech product teams.
"Following the massive growth of fintech over the past few years, more and more product professionals are opting to pursue a career in the sector. To help them easily navigate their way in, we decided to implement the first-ever major fintech product market research along with our partner Everly.eu. After nearly two months of data gathering and analysing, we’re excited to finally reveal the results of our study which involved surveying over 100 fintech product specialists" said Tim Strebkov, Founder & Design Lead at Pixels and Sense.
