SOSTRAVEL.COM: GROSS BOOKING VALUE UP BY 80% AS OF MARCH 27

Sostravel.com long logo Highlights FY 2022 Carmine Colella, Amministratore Delegato Sostravel.com

Gross Booking Value as at 27 March 2023 equal to 5.53 million Euros (an increase of 80% compared to the same period of 2022)

sostravel.com (OTCQB:SOSAF)

More and more travelers book their holidays on our online platforms, and take advantage of travel technology services through our apps.” — Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com

GALLARATE, VA, ITALY, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Sostravel.com S.p.A. digital services company for travelers, which operates through the sostravel and flio apps, and the web platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com and which develops digital solutions for travelers, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for baggage tracking and protection, and Dr. Travel, the telemedicine solution for travelers, approved the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and the preliminary data for the first quarter of 2023.

After the excellent results in 2022 with revenues +50% and positive EBITDA, in the period between 1 January and 27 March 2023 a further operational and financial acceleration of the Company was recorded: the volumes of collaboration with www.booking were increased. com, Agoda and Logitravel.

Two new agreements were signed with two of the major leading suppliers in the distribution of hotel capacity including www.hotelbeds.com, and the first agreement was concluded with a group company of the third British airline www.jet2.com for marketing online services of the Company.

“The Gross Booking Value results as at 27 March 2023, equal to 5.53 million Euros (up 80%) and proprietary services at +107% over the period, are the result of the performance of the first sales campaigns over the summer 2023” illustrates Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com “and the great success enjoyed by Private Label products in Sardinia and Kenya. In particular, the Jumbo Resort is receiving more bookings than expected, thanks to the agreement with Eden Viaggi, the Alpitour group, the market-leading Italian tour operator. Proprietary travel tech services, such as Lost Luggage Concierge, are also running, up 107% over the same period in 2022.”

Information on Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital services company for travelers, which operates through the sostravel and flio apps, and the web platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com

Sostravel.com offers a range of Private Label travel solutions to Sardinia, the Red Sea and Kenya destinations and develops digital solutions for travelers, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for baggage tracking and protection, and Dr. Travel, the telemedicine solution for travelers.

Over 1 million travelers around the world have used Sostravel.com as a travel companion, to find offers and receive information to improve the quality of their trips.

Sostravel.com offers investors unique exposure to two high-growth sectors: holiday travel and digital passenger services.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Milan with the symbol BIT:SOS, and on the OTCQB of New York, with the symbol SOSAF.