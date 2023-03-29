Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends And Forecasts
The Business Research Company's Pharmacy Automation Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacy Automation Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmacy automation devices market. As per TBRC’s pharmacy automation devices market forecast, the pharmacy automation devices market size is expected to grow to $8.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
The growth in the pharmacy automation devices market is due to rising medicine wastage. North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmacy automation devices global market share. Major players in the pharmacy automation devices global market include Omnicell Inc., McKesson Co., Baxter International Inc., ScriptPro LLC.
Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Medication Dispensing Systems, Packaging And Labeling Systems, Storage And Retrieval Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Tabletop Tablet Counters
• By End-User: Retail Pharmacy, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global pharmacy automation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pharmacy automation devices automate the distribution, sorting, packaging, and counting of prescription medications, reducing errors and increasing direct patient care.
The Table Of Content For The Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Include:
1. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Executive Summary
2. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Characteristics
3. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Trends
4. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Competitor Landscape
27. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
