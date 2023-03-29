Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be US$ US$13.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% - By PMI

The report " Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Vaccine type, By Product Type, By Sector and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ US$8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections is protected by the pneumococcal vaccine. It's also known as the pneumonia vaccine. Pneumococcal infections caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumonia which lead to pneumonia, septicemia (a kind of blood poisoning) and meningitis. All adults (65 years or older) should receive dose of pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23). In addition, CDC recommends PCV13 based on shared clinical decision-making for adults 65 years or older who do not have an immune compromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant.
Key Highlights:
•World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 1.6 million people die of pneumococcal disease every year; this estimate includes the deaths of 0.7-1
million children aged less than 5 years, most of whom live in developing countries.
•Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 follow-up, a 20-strain pneumococcal shot has been set for an FDA filing later this year, with a possible approval in the middle of 2021.
Analyst View:
Adoption of pneumococcal vaccines has shown significant growth due to focus of governmental and non- governmental bodies. Moreover, rise in prevalence of pneumonia within the developing countries further boost the market. Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD) and Gates Foundation are the non-governmental organizations which encourages the manufacturers to develop novel vaccines to cater large population.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global pneumococcal vaccine market accounted for US$ 8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented based on the vaccine type, product type, sector, distribution channel and region.
• By vaccine type, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Pneumococcal polysaccharide
vaccine.
• By product type, the market is segmented in Prevnar 13, Synflorix and Pneumovax 23.
• By sector, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into Public and Private.
• By distribution channel, the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is segmented into Distribution partner companies, Non-governmental
organizations and Government authorities.
• By region, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is the worldwide leader in the pneumococcal vaccine market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and
health awareness among people.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Pneumococcal Vaccine Market:
What are the key drivers and restraints for the pneumococcal vaccine market, and how are they likely to impact market growth?
The key drivers for the pneumococcal vaccine market include increasing awareness about the benefits of vaccination, rising prevalence of pneumococcal diseases, and growing government initiatives and funding for vaccination programs. Additionally, the development of new vaccines and the expansion of vaccination recommendations to new age groups and populations are also driving market growth. However, factors such as limited access to vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, high cost of vaccines, and vaccine hesitancy among certain populations are some of the major restraints that could limit market growth. Overall, the impact of these drivers and restraints will depend on various factors, including the efficacy and safety of vaccines, pricing and reimbursement considerations, and regulatory approval and adoption.
What are the most promising emerging vaccines in the pneumococcal vaccine market, and how are they likely to impact the market in the coming years?
The most promising emerging vaccines in the pneumococcal vaccine market include protein-based vaccines, such as the 20-valent protein-based pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20), and the recombinant vaccine, Pneumosil. These vaccines have shown promising results in clinical trials and are expected to provide broader protection against pneumococcal diseases. Additionally, the development of new serotypes and combination vaccines may also impact the market in the coming years. The introduction of new vaccines is likely to increase competition and expand the market by offering additional options for healthcare providers and patients. However, the success of these vaccines will depend on factors such as their efficacy, safety, pricing, and availability, as well as their ability to overcome regulatory hurdles and gain market acceptance.
What are the regulatory challenges and opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccine market, and how are they likely to impact market dynamics?
The regulatory challenges and opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccine market are likely to impact market dynamics by influencing the development, approval, and adoption of new vaccines. One of the major regulatory challenges is ensuring safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as well as addressing concerns related to vaccine hesitancy and vaccine-preventable diseases. Additionally, regulatory agencies may require additional clinical data to support the approval of new vaccines, which could lead to longer development timelines and higher costs.
