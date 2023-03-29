Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $17.32 Billion by 2027

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size

Medical imaging reagents market is projected to reach $17,329 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical imaging reagents market size was valued at $11,698 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $17,329 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027. Medical imaging reagents are chemicals that improve image developed through imaging equipment. With the use of these reagents, doctors can detect presence of a tumor and measure if it is benign or malignant, and can trace any cancerous spot in the body. Enhancement in medical imaging reagents include synthesizing it to target a biological process. Imaging systems are then adjusted to these enhancements to counteract a particular target. These imaging reagents are first tested on animals before using on humans. There are three types of medical imaging reagents, which include contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Bayer AG, Bracco SpA, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly and Company, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Lantheus Holdings, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences Inc., Merck KGaA

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

In addition, COVID-19 pandemic is another major factor that has profound effects on the medical imaging reagents market due to the nationwide lockdowns across the globe. Thus, these lockdowns have led to emergence of new challenges and changes which are tedious to manage and every business is suffering. For instance, in medical imaging industry, COVID-19 has resulted in a decline of demand for imaging reagents. This is attributed to low availability of healthcare professionals and limited availability of healthcare services across the globe. Furthermore, rescheduling of medical imaging appointments has also impacted the market in a negative manner.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into nanoparticles, fluorescent dyes & probes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots. The nanoparticles segment accounted for the maximum market revenue and was the fastest growing segment in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for nanoparticles in medical imaging technology, rise in use of nanoparticles in targeted cancer imaging, technological advancements in nanotechnology, and surge in support of governmental and non-governmental authorities to increase public enrollment associated with early disease diagnosis.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical imaging reagents market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular & neurological diseases and cancer and growth in awareness related to advanced imaging reagents. Moreover, rise in geriatric population, large number of target population with higher health awareness, and availability of trained medical professionals are other factors that fuel growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly owing to increase in number of medical imaging procedures and surge in adoption of medical imaging reagents in advanced diagnostic imaging procedures.

