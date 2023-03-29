Zero Motorcycles and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. Announce Strategic Manufacturing Collaboration

The two industry leaders will partner to increase access of the world's leading full-sized all-electric motorcycles into existing and new markets alike

Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, based in Santa Cruz, California, and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), a top Electronics Manufacturing Services company with headquarters in the Philippines, are proud to announce a strategic manufacturing collaboration. As part of this new collaboration, IMI will begin to assemble Zero Motorcycles' electric motorcycle models and other motorcycle sub-assemblies in their facility located in Laguna, Philippines. This work will be done in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero located in Scotts Valley, California. The modular assemblies and complete motorcycles supplied by IMI will be delivered to Zero's customers and dealers globally with a primary focus on the European and Asian markets.

The manufacturing involves both the full assembly of motorcycles as well as partial, modular assemblies to be finally completed by Zero manufacturing teams, together with the battery module and electronics of the vehicle. Of all the potential partners considered, only IMI possessed the expertise in both electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly all located under one roof. Furthermore, IMI's parent company, Ayala Corporation (AC Industrials), has made great strides toward sustainability, and the collaboration with Zero is expected to open more possible synergies with AC Industrials in the future.

"We are thrilled to partner with IMI and bring their expertise in electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly to the Zero Motorcycles lineup of products," said Zero Motorcycles CEO, Sam Paschel. "This collaboration will be transformational for Zero Motorcycles' operations. Expanding our manufacturing footprint into a new region allows Zero Motorcycles to efficiently scale up to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and improve customer delivery and satisfaction in the fast-growing EV market."

Mass production is projected to start as early as the second quarter of 2023 as a turnkey program utilizing IMI's current capability for assembling motorcycles coupled with efforts to develop localization of certain components and parts.

IMI CEO, Arthur R. Tan, stated, "IMI is excited to partner with Zero Motorcycles and help bring their innovative electric motorcycles to the world. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services."

The facility in Laguna, Philippines will play a crucial role in Zero Motorcycles' expansion into the global market and will support the company's goal of reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable transportation while increasing its market share.

About Zero Motorcycles:

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative riders around the world.

About Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) is a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services and power solutions with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. IMI offers a full range of services including design and engineering, materials procurement, printed circuit board assembly, system assembly and testing, packaging, and fulfillment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005204/en/