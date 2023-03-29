Global Painting Robots Market Analysis: Forecasted Market Size, Top Trends And Key Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Painting Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the painting robots market. As per TBRC’s painting robots market forecast, the painting robots market size is expected to grow to $3.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The growth in the painting robots global market is due to increase in vehicle demand from the automotive sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest painting robots market share. Major players in the painting robots global market include FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Yasakawa Global, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Painting Robots Market Segments
• By Type: Wall Mounted Painting Robot, Floor Mounted Painting Robot, Rail Mounted Painting Robot, Other Types
• By Payload: Up to 5 Kg, Up to 15 Kg, Up to 45 Kg
• By Configuration: 6 Axis, 7 Axis
• By Application: Interior Painting, Exterior Painting
• By End User: Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Foundry and casting, Furniture, Textiles, Construction, Heavy Engineering Equipment, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global painting robots global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Painting robots are a type of automated and controlled painting technique that keeps a precise distance from the surface to ensure a consistent paint job no matter where the robot is in its workspace. To determine which spots to paint, these painting robots use software, algorithms, sensors, and cameras.

The Table Of Content For The Painting Robots Market Include:
1. Painting Robots Market Executive Summary
2. Painting Robots Market Characteristics
3. Painting Robots Market Trends
4. Painting Robots Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Painting Robots Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Painting Robots Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Painting Robots Market Competitor Landscape
27. Painting Robots Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Painting Robots Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

