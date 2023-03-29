BE THE SPIRIT Event Debuts in Liverpool

corporate guests at event claritee logo

Event 💙 launches 18th May at St George’s Hall

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural BE THE SPIRIT event series launches in Liverpool next month with the very best in immersive event entertainment meeting an experience with a difference and with a heart. The event, the first of its kind in the UK, takes place at St George’s Hall, and will be completely inclusive and alcohol free.



The evening itself will showcase the very best in ‘red carpet’ entertainment, offering up a twist that sees Casino Royale meeting Gladiator. The theming will sparkle at St George’s Hall where entertainment will include dancers and drummers, a celebrity compere, and a food and drink tasting experience never done on this scale before. The event will wrap with a well-known band and DJ.



Most importantly however, the event will be completely inclusive, designed by event organisers with an active passion towards individual wellbeing. BE THE SPIRIT will also be memorable, alcohol free and a safe space from those who abstain for religious, cultural or personal reasons.



The emphasis instead will be on fun, wellbeing, and teamwork, with games throughout the night for guests to compete in for points and prizes. Every guest is invited to compete in the multiple arcade style stalls in order to accumulate as many points as possible throughout the evening.



“We are so pleased with the early response to the event, and tickets are selling really quickly,” comments Alex Clapp, Event Director, BE THE SPIRIT. “Unlike other corporate events, we’re looking to introduce a new type of event to replace the traditional alcohol-fuelled corporate functions. The whole night is going to be an experience not to be missed, and form part of wider legacy that the team here at Claritee are incredibly invested in.”



Tickets for the night are on sale now and selling fast. Each includes:

· Reception drink on arrival.

· Host for the evening

· 3 course fine dining tasting experience

· Drinks package of 0% champagne, alcohol-free cocktails and 0% beers for the table.

· Famous guest speaker to inspire and engage

Arcade stalls, games and challenges

· Games and themed team play games for points and prizes

Awards ceremony for the ultimate winner of the evening’s ongoing competition

· And much much more..



For more information, contact Claritee events on: www.clariteegroup.co.uk or contact Sarah at sarah@clariteegroup.co.uk