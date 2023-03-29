Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Growth, Statistics, Future Trends and Industry Analysis 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Drone Package Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

The global drone package delivery market size reached US$ 1,149.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,514.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during 2023-2028. Drone package delivery represents a system that involves the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to transport food, medical supplies, goods, etc. It generally comprises of four to eight propellers and rechargeable batteries that provide thrust as well as carry packages underneath the drone body. This system can easily maneuver in remote locations and assists in saving shipping time and costs as compared to conventional methods. In addition to this, it offers higher operational efficiency, new revenue streams, instant fulfillment, reduced congestion in roadways, lower emission levels, etc. Consequently, drone package delivery finds extensive applications in several sectors, including food service, retail, logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, etc.

Request for a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drone-packaging-delivery-market/requestsample

Drone Package Delivery Market Trends:

The inflating popularity of quick-service restaurants is primarily driving the drone package delivery market. Additionally, the escalating demand for express delivery of products is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer concerns towards traffic congestion leading to the delayed shipment process and the widespread adoption of long-range delivery drones by military and disaster management units for providing food packages and medicines during natural calamities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing integration of drone package delivery systems with night-vision cameras, sensors, landing pads, collision control equipment, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT), etc., is anticipated to fuel the drone package delivery market over the forecasted period.

Drone Package Delivery Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the drone package delivery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Inc.

• Airbus SE

• DHL International GmBH (Deutsche Post AG)

• Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

• Flirtey

• Flytrex

• Matternet Inc.

• Rakuten Group, Inc.

• Skycart Inc.

• United Parcel Service of America Inc.

• Workhorse Group Inc

• Zipline

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global drone package delivery market based on solution, duration, range, capacity, type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Solution:

• Service

• Platform

• Infrastructure

• Software

Breakup by Duration:

• Short Duration (<30 minutes)

• Long Duration (>30 minutes)

Breakup by Range:

• Short Range (<25 kilometers)

• Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Breakup by Capacity:

• <2 kilograms

• 2-5 kilograms

• >5 kilograms

Breakup by Type:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Postal Services

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Other Regions

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2779&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market

Online Gambling Market

Podcasting Market: https://bit.ly/40Hal6P

Power Inverter Market: https://bit.ly/3KcXZ0J

Language Services Market: https://bit.ly/42QqKry

Travel Insurance Market: https://bit.ly/3zbAsqR

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.