AZ Locksmith Announces Expanded Services In Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Locksmith, a professional 24/7 locksmith business serving Phoenix, Arizona, has announced the expansion of its services in Arizona. As a comprehensive locksmith service provider, they have been providing services to residential, commercial, and automotive customers in Phoenix and around for over 20 years. With the expansion of their services to the nearby areas, the company is now committed to serving more customers in the region.
According the company’s website, they have a team of experienced and certified locksmiths being available 24/7 to assist with any locksmith-related emergency. AZ Locksmith offers a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our customers, including:
𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀:
This service is typically provided when someone gets locked out of their home, car, or business, and needs immediate assistance to gain entry.
𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀:
Their residential locksmiths provide a variety of services related to locks and security systems for homes. This can include lock installation, repair, replacement, rekeying, and upgrading to high-security locks, as well as installing home security systems and surveillance cameras.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀:
Their commercial locksmith services are similar to residential services, but focus on securing commercial buildings, offices, and businesses. This includes installing and maintaining access control systems, panic bars, commercial-grade locks, and other security measures.
𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀:
They also specialize in working with car locks, keys, and security systems. They can provide emergency lockout services for cars, replace lost or damaged car keys, program key fobs and transponder keys, repair or replace ignition locks, and more.
𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:
Their locksmiths can repair or replace damaged locks on doors, windows, safes, and other items that require locks for security. They can also rekey locks, which involves changing the pins inside the lock cylinder so that the old key no longer works.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗱𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴:
They can make duplicate keys for existing locks, including high-security keys and car keys with electronic chips. Besides, they can program electronic keys and fobs for cars and other devices.
"They are excited to bring reliable and efficient locksmith services to the residents of Phoenix and around," said Tom Major, the founder at AZ Locksmith.
"Their team of expert locksmiths is dedicated to providing fast and reliable services to our customers. We understand the importance of security and the inconvenience of being locked out. That is why they are available 24/7 to assist customers with any locksmith-related emergency," added he.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗭 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵:
AZ Locksmith is a professional locksmith company based in Phoenix. They offer their wide range of locksmith services to both commercial and residential customers. For more information about AZ Locksmith and its services, please visit their website at www.az-locksmith.com or call at (602)344-9599.
Contact
Tom Mazor
Arizona Locksmith
+1 6023449599
yourazlocksmith@gmail.com