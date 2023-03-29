African Fashion International’s celebrated a special showcase featuring 15 Iconic Designers

15 Years of African Fashion International’s impact on the fashion industry, celebrated with a special showcase featuring 15 Iconic Designers

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- African Fashion International is proud to announce that Cape Town Fashion Week was a resounding success, thanks in part to the amazing craftsmanship and creativity of participating designers.

Featuring 18 shows from 9 designers over 3 days, it was a true celebration of the best of Africa’s design talent.

After a two-year hiatus, it was evident that people had missed Cape Town Fashion Week, as they attended in their numbers. The addition of the CTFW Fashion & Retail Expo allowed attendees to not only see the garments fresh off the runway, but also to interact with them and the designers.

CTFW also provided a platform for showcasing Africa’s creative works while also building corridors of trade. There were various expo stallholders, who all benefited from being part of the CTFW Fashion & Retail, Music, Art Expo.

"Cape Town Fashion Week is AFI’s platform for showcasing Africa’s creative works while also building corridors of trade exchange that will grow the industry’s economic value," says businesswoman, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the founder, and executive chair of AFI.

“CTFW is not only an opportunity for African designers to showcase their work but also to build relationships with those in the international market. This is seen as a way to grow the industry’s economic value.”

Guests were treated to a host of great performances during CTFW from Cape Town Temple Boys, DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna and the final performance by Scorpion Kings.

CTFW ended with a special showcase to celebrate 15 years of African Fashion International. This presentation featured 15 showstopper garments from 15 iconic designers who have been part of the AFI platform since its inception. It was a celebration of not only AFI's role in the global fashion industry as a catalyst, but also of the work that the fashion body has done to platform incredible Pan-African designers.

Featured in the show were: Gavin Rajah, Kluk CGdT, Taibo Bacar, Loin Cloth & Ashes, Habits, MaXhosa Africa, Craig Port, Matt Nolim, Stefania Morland, Shana Morland, Imprint ZA, Hugo Fleur, Kat van Duinen, David Tlale, Scalo.



AFI also announced the AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists during CTFW. They will undergo a year of mentorship and being guided on how to be designers who will make an impact in the African fashion industry, while also becoming savvy business professionals.

All the garments showcased at CTFW are retail ready and are available on the AFI Online Store and the House of Nala store in Sandton City.



ABOUT AFI

Over the past 15 years, AFI has successfully connected African fashion to global markets, propelling and elevating designers to international acclaim. AFI’s mission is to be the best business platform and ecosystem that supports and enables trade for African fashion and brands. AFI was founded by businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, whose love for African creativity, craftmanship and culture led her to engage with diverse talent on the continent. AFI is recognised as a breakthrough platform that nurtures, invests in, and promotes the best African creative talent. Our products and services are aimed at local and international consumers who appreciate bespoke African luxury and craftmanship. We enable global consumers to discover unique, high-quality African luxury apparel, accessories, and products from both established and emerging designers. AFI is the leading source of fashion industry content and news. Our vast talent and know-how in hosting fashion events and curated lifestyle experiences enables us to offer Events as a Service in beautiful physical and digital spaces.