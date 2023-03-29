Educational Robotic Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead | Probotics America, Wonder Workshop, RobotLAB

Educational Robotic Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Educational Robotic Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Educational Robotic market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Probotics America (United States), Wonder Workshop (United States), RobotLAB (United States), Kawasaki (United States), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), PAL Robotics (Spain), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), fischer group (Germany), Kuka Robotics (Germany), Lego (Denmark), Makeblock (China)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Educational Robotic market to witness a CAGR of 23.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Educational Robotic Market Breakdown by Application (Reconfigurable robots, Wheeled robots, Humanoid robots) by Type (Type I, Type II) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Educational Robotic market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.7 Billion at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
Definition:
The educational robotics market refers to the segment of the robotics industry that is focused on designing, developing, and distributing robotic products and technologies specifically for educational purposes. These products and technologies are designed to help students of all ages learn and explore various STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) concepts in an engaging and hands-on way. Educational robotics products can include programmable robots, robotics kits, robotic tools, and educational software, among others. The market includes a wide range of customers, including K-12 schools, universities, homeschoolers, and other educational institutions.
Market Trends:
Up surging demand of special Education for children with Autism and developmental issues
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand of Robot for Educational Purpose
Market Opportunities:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Educational Robotic Market: Type I, Type II
Key Applications/end-users of Educational Robotic Market: Adoption of Educational Robots in Developing Nations
