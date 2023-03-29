Version Control Systems Market Size to Surpass US$ 1159.3 Million by 2028 at 9.3% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global version control systems market size reached US$ 682.8 Million in 2022.

UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Version Control Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global version control systems market size reached US$ 682.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1159.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Version control systems (VCS) are software tools typically employed by developer teams to manage and monitor changes in software code. They facilitate quick iteration and collaboration on new products or software features while assisting teams in meeting customer needs and delivering business value. They aid enterprises in improving project development speed, leveraging faster product delivery and productivity, reducing development time, enabling successful deployment, and allowing remote employee contributions from anywhere in the world. In addition, they help minimize the chances of errors and conflicts and eliminate the need for manual change tracking and management. As a result, version control systems (VCS) are widely adopted in programs such as word processors and spreadsheets.

Version Control Systems Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for digitalization and automation in software development processes. In addition, the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets and the surging need for user-friendly solutions are escalating the demand for automated tracking tools and software solutions, thereby contributing to market growth. Moreover, the introduction of open-source and cross-platform VCS, such as subversion, git, and GitHub, that supports numerous platforms, languages, technologies, and frameworks represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing product application in wearable technology products and smartphone apps such as mHealth is accelerating the demand for the latest updated version. Furthermore, the emergence of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in several applications and software in the healthcare and life science verticals is creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)

Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and CPG

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amazon.com Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

GitHub Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

International Business Machines Corporation

LogicalDOC

Luit Infotech

Micro Focus

Perforce Software Inc.

PTC Inc.

Unity Software Inc.

WANdisco plc.

Wildbit LLC.

