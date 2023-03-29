3D Metrology Market Size to Surpass US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028 at 8.6% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global 3D metrology market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "3D Metrology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,", The global 3D metrology market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Three-dimensional (3D) metrology is a technological system that measures height, distance, length, and the points on a 3D object. It is mainly employed to reverse engineer and analyze defects in different materials and objects. It includes several hardware and software tools, including the optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), video measuring machine (VMM), coordinate measuring machine (CMM), and 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system. These systems convert 2D architectural models into videos and images to enhance the design, production workflows, and manufacturing processes. As a result, 3D metrology is widely adopted in the automotive, architecture, aerospace, defense, medical, energy, and power sectors across the globe.

3D Metrology Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding automotive industry. In addition, the rising demand for high-end and fuel-efficient vehicles and the increasing use of intelligent reverse engineering solutions with the computer-aided design (CAD) model has revolutionized the application mechanism of the 3D metrology system, thereby contributing to market growth. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in the aviation sector for scanning and inspecting intricate components and digitally recreating the scanned parts represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, there is a rise in the deployment of 3D metrology systems for fixture measurement, part archival, corrosion inspection, hail damage depth, and tooling measurement. Furthermore, the surging need for industrial automation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce 3D metrology technologies for modeling and analysis with higher precision and quality control are creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

Form Measurement

Market Breakup by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Industry

Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3D Digital Corporation

Automated Precision Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

Jenoptik AG

KLA Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

